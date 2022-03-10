Barbara Joyce Sisson, 64, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 while at her home.
Barbara was born in Bakersfield, California on April 9, 1957 to William Spencer Sisson and Lillian Elizabeth Wharton. Her early years were spent in Bakersfield, until the family moved back to Texas.
The majority of her professional career was spent in management, and her last position was that of a Supervisor for a Home Health Agency.
Barbara was always willing to help those in need, and enjoyed cooking, canning, growing vegetables and spending time with those that she loved. Her light touched people near and far.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Louise Dollins, Bonnie Chaney and Connie Sisson; and brothers, David Bruce Sisson and James Robert Sisson.
She is survived by her son, Spencer Bland, of Oklahoma; and two grandchildren, Dillon Bland and Krislyn Morales; numerous brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating her life. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas 75460. The funeral service will take place on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Fry & Gibbs Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Forest Chapel Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
