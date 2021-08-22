Paris City Council will hear from the city’s nonprofit agencies to determine how the city plans to allocate roughly $100,000 for community services in the 2021-22 budget at a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting at City Hall, 109 E. Kaufman St.
After hearing presentations, councilors are expected to rank agencies for priority, according to an agenda posting.
Those attending the meeting are encouraged to wear face masks. Access to the meeting also will be available on live stream at paristexas.gov/public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.