In a strong showing for work done in 2020, The Paris News has been named Newsroom of the Year for the second consecutive year.
The newspaper’s editorial staff received 19 honors, including five first place awards, in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Excellence in Journalism contest. Newsroom of the Year is a sweepstakes award taking into account all contest categories to reflect a newsroom’s entire body of work. The results were announced Tuesday on the organization’s Facebook page.
The recognitions complement the 12 awards The Paris News received this year from the Texas Press Association and the North & East Texas Press Association, which honored the newspaper’s news, feature and sports writing, editorials, column writing, advertising, community service, news and sports photography, page design, special sections, magazine and website.
The Paris News, which competes in Class 1A with 39 other Texas newspapers, earned second place in the contest for its community service entry, the Lamar Priority Project, which also earned second place in the North & East Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. The brainchild of East Texas Broadcasting’s Steven Johnston, Lamar Priority Project brought together four local media outlets, including East Texas Broadcasting, The Paris News, eParisExtra and 92.7 KISS FM, and local nonprofits, including the Children’s Advocacy Center, CASA for Kids and the United Way of Lamar County, to raise awareness of child sexual abuse.
Individual first place awards were earned by Managing Editor Klark Byrd and included Star Opinion Writer of the Year, Star Breaking News Report of the Year, Comment and Criticism Writing and General Column Writing.
The Star Opinion Writer of the Year entry consisted of five opinion-based articles from 2020, including the editorials “Bring about change by leading it” on June 9; “Courthouse must depict equality” on June 14; “Calls for justice should involve all” on June 30; and “Find time to participate in your government” on Sept. 1; and a personal column, “Step on the stage to be heard” on July 12.
The Star Breaking News Report of the Year entry — which also earned Byrd second place for Star Online Report of the Year and Online Live Coverage — consisted of livestreamed coverage and story writing on the June protest in Paris that shut down North Main Street for hours. The protest began after Paris police made no arrests following a fistfight between a white adult man and a Black teenager that ended with another man holding the teen and his brother at gunpoint. The written story of the event also won Byrd second place for Deadline Writing.
The General Column Writing entry consisted of three articles, including Feb. 2’s “Something is better than nothing” about his personal journey through poverty, July 12’s “Step on the stage to be heard” asking readers to write letters to the editor and Nov. 1’s “Remote learning is a challenge.”
The winning Comment and Criticism piece, “There’s money in video games,” was published Oct. 18.
Second place awards were earned by Byrd and former assistant managing editor Julia Furukawa. Furukawa earned second place in the Feature Series category for her Lamar Priority Project stories, which were published between Oct. 8 and Oct. 29.
Furukawa also picked up a third place award for Star Reporter of the Year. Her entry consisted of multiple stories, including “Paris Protests Continue” on June 4; “GoFundMe set up for T&J’s BBQ” on Aug. 2; “Reckoning with reality of child sexual abuse” on Oct. 13; “VFDs taking Water Supply funding hit” on Nov. 1; and “Every time it rains: Dangerous spot on FM 195” on Nov. 15.
Byrd’s other second place wins include Editorial Writing and Video Shorter than Two Minutes. Five editorials made up the Editorial Writing entry and included “Economic board should address director firing” on Feb. 2, “Every vote counts, even in the primaries” on Feb. 12, “Open letter to the Class of 2020” on May 17, “Bring about change by leading it” on June 9 and “Masks are about reducing risk” on July 5.
The Video Shorter than Two Minutes entry was a compilation of video and photos taken June 3 during the second downtown Paris protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The video featured a speech by Daniel Bey.
Paris News composer Holly Nowell earned third place in the Infographics category for the newspaper’s Covid-19 graphic that ran on the front page during the height of the pandemic. Byrd also picked up a third place award as Designer of the Year for his page design.
The newspaper also earned four honorable mentions. Byrd received honorable mention for Business Reporting. Staff writer Kim Cox received honorable mention for Specialty Reporting, with her entry consisting of a series of articles on the City of Bogata’s turmoil. Then freelance writer and current intern writer Kareyn Hellmann earned honorable mention for Video Longer than Two Minutes. Her entry was a video of a peaceful protest in Bonham on June 14 titled “Bonham ‘Prayertest’ calls for national unity, end of police brutality.” And freelance photographer Joe Watson earned honorable mention in the Sports Photography category for his photo of Ladycat Christina Knight and Pantherette Ashley Trenchard sliding for a soccer ball, published Feb. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.