Susan Towle entered eternal life on Friday at home surrounded by prayerful friends and her loving husband, Jack.
Visitation and the Holy Rosary will take place at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Rite of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10:30 a.m., with Fr. Gavin Vaverek officiating. A reception will follow immediately after Mass in the St. Michael’s Activity Center. The interment will take place at 2 p.m. that same day in Honey Grove at the DJM Formation Center.
Susan Elaine Ferrone Towle was born on July 3, 1943 in Boston, Massachusetts, the fifth of seven children, to Dr. Joseph D. Ferrone and Elaine Poirier Ferrone.
She was raised in a devout Catholic family and was educated by the Sisters of the Sacred Heart from the first grade all through college, graduating from Newton College of the Sacred heart in 1965.
After spending a year of study in Paris, France, she returned to teach primary grade children in New York City and Pembroke, Massachusetts.
She married John “Jack” F. Towle in Scituate, Massachusetts on June 28, 1969 and soon moved to southern Connecticut, where she was blessed with the births of three beautiful children. Seven years later, the family moved to Dallas, Texas where the children were raised with the spiritual support of the St. Rita Catholic Community for the next 28 years.
In the early 90’s, Susan and Jack were seeking to grow in the knowledge of their faith and a deepening of their relationship with God. Their prayers were answered when they were introduced to an international Catholic Lay organization by the name of The Disciples of Jesus and Mary (DJM). In 2000, they and a few other Disciples responded to a request by Fr. Santan Pinto, the founder of DJM to secure land in a rural, peaceful setting and construct a Formation Center where DJMs from around the Country could come for spiritual refreshment and renewal. They found the perfect location in Honey Grove, Texas. Since that time, Susan and Jack have resided at the Formation Center, serving as greeters to the countless DJMs from near and far and as guides, assisting those in the two year formation process.
A source of great joy for Susan has been her relationship with her Parish, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Paris, Texas, where she served as a Eucharistic Adorer, a Catechist and a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society which provides food for the hungry.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; son, Gregory Towle and his sons, Zane and Sebastian, of Austin,Texas; daughter, Jennifer Cason and her husband, Doug and their daughters, Ava and Margo Elaine, of Greensboro, North Carolins, Diane Roe and her husband, Wilson and their children, Lily and Finnegan, of Dallas, Texas; and brother, Dr. Joseph D. (Pat) Ferrone Jr. of Needham, Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Jane Ferrone of Valencia, California; sister, Gabrielle Thomas of Carefree, Arizona; sister, Anna (Stuan) Robertson of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire; brother, Richard (Cynthia) Ferrone of New York City; brother, Michael (Renata) Ferrone of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; and 19 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Joseph D. Ferrone; her brother, Dan Ferrone; and brother-in-law, Philip Thomas.
Throughout her life, Susan’s kind and gentle manner served as an inspiration to her family and to all who came to know and love her. We pray for the repose of Susan’s soul and all the souls of the faithful departed. May she rest in peace.
Online condolences may be sent to the Towle family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
