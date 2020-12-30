James Clark Wright went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Private graveside services will be held at Meadowbrook Cemetery with the Rev. Randall Scott officiating. Friends may come by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home to sign the register.
Mr. Wright was born on June 15, 1933 in Caviness, Texas, a son of James Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Blissett Wright.
He married Melba Wilson on June 21, 1957 at Immanuel Baptist Church.
James grew up primarily in and around Deport, Texas. His father died when James was 13, and upon moving to Paris his older brother John was known as “Big Deport” and James was known as “Little Deport” to their friends. While his younger years were sometimes difficult, he viewed the difficulties and experiences from those years as a source of appreciation for everything that he ever had for the remainder of his life.
James worked most of his adult years in the construction business, beginning as an apprentice carpenter and finally owning his own successful contracting firm, Wright Construction Company. He built many homes, churches and commercial buildings in Lamar County and in neighboring counties. Some of the most personally meaningful work that he undertook were building projects related to church ministries and mission work around Texas and in other states. He happily donated his time and expertise to these efforts.
James retired at the age of 55, shortly after the birth of his first grandchild. He had always made his family a priority and he wanted to spend as much time as possible with his grandchildren. His grandchildren, Madison and Bethany, were the light of his life and he seldom missed one of their activities. Madison’s husband, Ryan, became a very special part of his life as well. Each member of his family was a blessing to his life, as he was to theirs.
During his retirement years, Immanuel Baptist Church began a building project called “The Love Building”. The building, which contains classrooms for education, offices and a gymnasium, was built primarily with volunteer labor by members of the church. James was elected as foreman for the project and it was truly a highlight of his lifetime.
He attended Immanuel regularly for over 60 years and was a member of the Paris Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Melba Wright; children, Jamie Wright and Jeff Wright and wife, Nancy; and grandchildren, Madison Williams and husband, Ryan and Bethany Wright.
In addition to his wife, children, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, James leaves behind a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
James was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters and brother, Estelle Byrd, Ruth Folsom, Vera Baylor, Ruby Briggs, Hope Chargois and John Wright.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting .fry-gibbs.com.
