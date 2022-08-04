Paris Public Library Stock image
By Kim Cox

Blossom, Texas, author Brittany Ramsey will be at the Paris Public Library Saturday, signing her recently released children’s book “Chewy’s Big Adventure,” which has been published by the Dorrance Publishing Company.

The story takes place in the Australian Outback. Chewy, the koala, decides to go on an adventure to the beach. He promises Mama Koala to not wander too far, but he is so excited to explore. He finds so many pretty seashells, and some very interesting sea creatures too.

