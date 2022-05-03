Florence Pilkington Kelsey, 76, of Brookston, Texas, died peacefully at home with her family on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Florence was born in Paris, Texas on Dec. 21, 1945 to Henry B. and Cleora R. Pilkington.
She married John Henry Kelsey on Dec. 2, 1977. She and John owned and operated Jodie’s Pecan Shed and Pecan Harvesting until their retirement in 2008. Before, during, and after her business venture, she was first and foremost a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who doted on her family. She cooked Sunday dinner and expected everyone to be at her table; no one ever left her home hungry.
She is survived by her husband; her children, Diann Mason and husband, Mike; Bill Vanderslice and wife, Shannon; granddaughters, Jodie Nicholson, Morgan Makerney and Emily Mason; her great-grandchildren and the apples of her eye, Rylee Mae Makerney and Trevor Lee Makerney; her brother-in-law, Robert Weems; and Johnny Chappell and Ron Hayes, both of whom she thought of as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruth Pilkington Weems; her brother, Henry Lee Pilkington; and her son, Brian Lee Vanderslice.
A graveside service has been set for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Union Grove Cemetery with Pastor Diana Russell officiating. No visitation has been set. Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home is in charge of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the charity of your choice, particularly one aiding children.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
