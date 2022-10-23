Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Nov. 5.

The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the college, and Paris native Dr. J. Craig Stephens and PJC alumnus Dr. Charles M. Cook will be recognized.

