Mary Claire Haslam

Texas on Monday opened Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to all adult Texans. State data shows 10 million doses have been administered, and nearly 13% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated. Studies have shown that after vaccination, the chances of hospitalization or death from Covid-19 drops to near zero. With thousands of doses coming into the Red River Valley each week, have you been or do you plan now on being vaccinated?

