DEC. 10 to DEC. 11
Grass/Brush Fire
Dec.. 10
3:52 to 3:53 p.m., FR 195/CR 44550.
First Responder-Paris
Dec. 10
7:57 to 7:58 a.m., 1700 Pine Bluff St.
9:44 to 10:01 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.
10:32 to 10:42 a.m., 252 23rd St. NW.
2:07 to 2:28 p.m., 355 3rd St. NW.
5:94 to 6:06 p.m., 1345 Bonham St.
8:20 to 8:29 p.m., 844 4th St. SW.
9:04 to 9:14 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.
Public Service
Dec. 10
6:54 to 7:24 a.m., 720 Bunker St.
3:32 to 4:28 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
4:38 to 5:52 p.m., 643 3rd St. NE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.