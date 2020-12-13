Fire and Rescue

DEC. 10 to DEC. 11

Grass/Brush Fire

Dec.. 10

3:52 to 3:53 p.m., FR 195/CR 44550.

First Responder-Paris

Dec. 10

7:57 to 7:58 a.m., 1700 Pine Bluff St.

9:44 to 10:01 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.

10:32 to 10:42 a.m., 252 23rd St. NW.

2:07 to 2:28 p.m., 355 3rd St. NW.

5:94 to 6:06 p.m., 1345 Bonham St.

8:20 to 8:29 p.m., 844 4th St. SW.

9:04 to 9:14 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.

Public Service

Dec. 10

6:54 to 7:24 a.m., 720 Bunker St.

3:32 to 4:28 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.

4:38 to 5:52 p.m., 643 3rd St. NE.

