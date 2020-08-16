Twenty five new Covid-19 cases are being reported today in Lamar County by the Paris/Lamar County Health District, bringing the total count to 762 cases since reporting began in March.
Of the number, 517 positive cases have recovered with 21 Covid--19 related deaths. The health district is monitoring 192 active cases.
Today's positive PCR test results include a male, age 37; female, 45; male, 46; female, 57; male, 58; female, 60; female, 60; female, 81; male, 81; female, 85; female, 85; female, 87 and female, 95.
Positive antigen positive tests include a female, 17; male, 29; female, 32; female, 39; female, 45; female, 46; female, 49; female, 56; female, 67; female, 67; male, 72; and male, 79..
