Paris police officers responded to the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday to a possible assault-fighting call. They entered an apartment to check for any victims of an assault and found a 28-year-old Paris man hiding in a shower. The man was immediately handcuffed and placed under arrest for an outstanding Texas Department of Criminal Justice felony parole violation warrant and taken to the Paris Police Department Jail.
At 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a Crimestopper’s tip in the 2300 block of West Austin Street. A 24-year-old Reno man was found walking from the backyard and was informed of an outstanding Smith County warrant for his arrest. While attempting to place him in handcuffs, he resisted and tried to break free to run. After a short struggle, he was placed in the backseat of the patrol unit and charged with on-view resist arrest search or transport and a Smith County felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Officers were dispatched to a shoplifter call in the 1800 block of Clarksville Street at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday. During the course of the investigation, a 40-year-old Arthur City man was found to have two outstanding warrants out of Oklahoma for felony theft by check and Class B theft of property. He was booked in the Paris Police Department Jail.
Invite to ‘smoke’ goes wrong
An officer was dispatched to a robbery in the 3700 block of NE Loop 286 at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported he had messaged a guy he knows to come over and “smoke.” After a knock at the door, the complainant opened the door to a man wearing a ski mask pointing a gun at him, the “invited” “unmasked” guy and approximately five other “masked” people. The intruders demanded money and physically assaulted him. His wallet and contents were taken, however, he was reluctant to file charges and only notified police because of concern of the intruders using his Social Security number. Investigators will review the incident.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 146 calls for service and arrested nine people Tuesday and Wednesday.
There are eight Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party's nominations to be a candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.