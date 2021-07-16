Nancy Ann Wilson McCullough passed away on July 5, 2021 at her home in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born in Milton, Texas, raised in Paris, Texas, where she graduated from Paris High School in 1950.
She will be interred at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with her husband, Oscar Jack McCullough.
She is preceded in death by her parents, father, CA Wilson and mother, Jimmy Wilson.
She has two surviving children, Jacqueline Rose McCullough Hensley and Douglas Ray McCullough; and her beloved grandson, Douglas Jack McCullough.
She will be missed.
Services will be on July 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Home. Graveside will follow at Ft. Sam Houston.
