Glenna M. Gooding, 91, of Paris, Texas, left her earthly home for her heavenly home early Thursday, June 16, 2022 with her loving daughter and granddaughter, Vera and Stephanie by her side.
Glenna was born on Oct. 25, 1930 in Paris, Texas to Vollie Allen Gifford and Nannie Lou Russell Gifford.
Glenna worked at Vassarette for several years then retired from working and spent her time tending to her garden which she dearly loved.
Glenna was preceded in death by both her parents; her beloved husband, Jesse Fred Gooding; a son, Jesse Allen Gooding; a daughter, Sharon Flores; and a grandson, Marcus Flores.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Vera Armstrong; a grandson, Ben Gooding; and three granddaughters, Camey Rodgers, Cindy Montalto and Stephanie Clement. Also, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of friends. Glenna will be missed by everyone who had the honor to have known her.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Sumner-Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Bob Seale officiating. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to service time at the church. Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Named as Pallbearers are Rodney Beshires, Buster Beshires, Robert Clement, Bradley Clement, Michael Grabb and Antoine Chivers; and Caleb Beshires as Honorary Pallbearer.
Services for Glenna Gooding are being provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham St., Paris, Texas.
