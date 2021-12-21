Carol Frazier Martin of Paris, Texas left this Earth on Dec. 15, 2021 at the age of 87.
Services were held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel on Dec. 20 at 11 a.m.
Carol was born on Jan. 9, 1934 in Paris, Texas, to Vivie Frazier Wilson and L.V. Wilson.
She was a retired elementary teacher from Garland ISD, avid animal lover and a member of the Baptist faith. She was married to James Ray Martin on Dec. 12, 1953, a veteran and police officer.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James; and her two sons, Philip James Martin and Stephen Wilson Martin.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Lee Martin Blank; her four grandchildren, Heather Carol Blank, Melissa Lee Blank Grizzaffi, Daniel Martin and Catherine Nicole Martin; and great-grandchildren, Hailey Renee Grizzaffi, Ian James Klayman, Audrey Sophia Grizzaffi and Emily Frazier Grizzaffi.
Granny will be very missed, but we know she is at peace now.
