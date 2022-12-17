Berta Lee Wright

Berta Lee Wright

Escorted by her grandsons, Jeremy and Jason, Berta Lee Barrett Bradshaw Wright, also known as Pete, left this world on Dec. 10, 2022, to skate on streets of gold.

"Pete" was born on March 19, 1936 in Paris, Texas, to Weldon Ellis and Berta Patton Barrett. She owned and operated Barrett's Recreation Center on North Main for several years. She was a strong woman and she raised strong children. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

