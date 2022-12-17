Berta Lee Wright

Escorted by her grandsons, Jeremy and Jason, Berta Lee Barrett Bradshaw Wright, also known as Pete, left this world on Dec. 10, 2022, to skate on streets of gold.
"Pete" was born on March 19, 1936 in Paris, Texas, to Weldon Ellis and Berta Patton Barrett. She owned and operated Barrett's Recreation Center on North Main for several years. She was a strong woman and she raised strong children. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
"Pete" was preceded in death by husbands, Dale Bradshaw and Harold Wright; grandsons, Jeremy Harwell and Jason Boedigheimer; sons-in-law, Byron Thomas and Randy Boedigheimer; and her parents, Weldon and Berta.
Left to cherish her wonderful memories are her four daughters, Piper Harwell and husband, John, Alanca Boedigheimer and Alisa Melton, of Paris, Texas, and Denise Thomas of Savannah, Georgia; her son, Weldon Wright and wife, Rizza of San Angelo, Texas; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Leverett and Nathan, Joshua Boedigheimer, Joseph Boedigheimer and Cristina, Dale Melton and Shalina, Glen Melton and Heather, Michael Bradshaw, Megan Wright and Felicia, and Amanda Holt and Ethan; also many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and numerous friends.
Services under the care of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Blossom United Methodist Church in Blossom, Texas, with Loyd Moore, Terry Shannon and Tim Walker officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Per Pete's request, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the following: Paris Citizens on Patrol, Paris Veteran's Memorial, or Paris Red Cross.
