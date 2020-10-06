OCT. 3 to OCT. 6
Paris Police Department
Joe Dennis Winton, 60: DWI/open alcohol container.
Nicholas Tyrone Jackson, 42: Aggravated assault against family/house member with weapon.
Kenneth Deandre Harris, 32: Evading arrest detention with vehicle and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Danny Ray Martin II, 17: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Kayanna Wallace, 53: Bond surrender/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Christy Ann Long, 37: Theft of property.
Clifford Ray Smith, 44: Fleeing police officer and possession of marijuana.
David Duane Dunigan, 56: Assault causes bodily injury-family violence.
Cacie Renea Lawless, 22: Driving while intoxicated, manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams (two counts), possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
Tyler Heath Gammon, 23: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams (two counts), possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
Benton Rily Parson, 30: Violation of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.