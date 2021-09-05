BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host a public hearing on the county’s proposed fiscal year 2021-22 tax rate at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 824 2504 4540.
The hearing will be followed by the Commissioners’ Court regular weekly meeting at 9 a.m., during which commissioners may take action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration.
Tuesday’s agenda also includes possible adoption of the county’s FY 2021-22 budget; discussing the distribution of $122,009.21 in unclaimed property capital credits; approving nominees to the Fannin Central Appraisal District Board of Directors; possible approval to solicit a formal bid for culverts in all precincts; and possible approval of a second contract renewal term with Appriss Inc. for the Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service.
Also on the agenda is an intergovernmental agreement with City of Bonham regarding the Local Rabies Control Authority; possible approval of temporary one-time variance for a septic system on less than 1 acre on Highway 78 in Leonard; and an executive session to discuss janitorial personnel.
Commissioners will then meet at 9 a.m. Thursday for possible action to adopt the county’s tax rate. That meeting, also at Bonham City Hall, will be broadcast on Zoom with meeting ID 864 2489 1812.
