Dorothy Louise Kyle, 79, of Paris, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Hines officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Kyle was born March 29, 1941, in Detroit, Texas
Louise, a loving mother and grandmother, was a homemaker and worked in home health care, but her family always came first.
On June 9, 1959, she married Donald Kyle, and he passed away Dec. 1, 1986.
Louise was also preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Jewett Benedict; a sister, Barbara McCoy; brothers, Laney Benedict and wife, Norma, and Charles Benedict and wife, Peggy; and a sister-in-law, Shirley McCoy.
Survivors include her children, Glenn Kyle and wife, Linda, Pam Gillen and husband, Randy, Michael Kyle and Dewayne Kyle; grandchildren, Jennifer Woods and husband, Andrew, Rachel Ballard and husband, Ricky, Zachary Gillen, Brandon Gillen, Alicia Kyle and Chelbe Kyle; great-grandchildren, Tommy Woods, Keaven Woods, Brandi Ballard, Derrick Ballard and Archie Ballard; siblings, Betty Nichols, Dean McCoy and Delores Kyle; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
