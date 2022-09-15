Holland Dunn, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2022, at the age of 84. The funeral will be held on Friday, Sept.16 at 2 p.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery in Paris, Texas, under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors.
Holland was born on Jan. 6, 1938 in Paris, Texas.
Holland married his first wife, Libbie Baxter, in 1959. Together, they had three children, Debbie, Scott, and Robert. After they divorced in 1988, Holland met and married Maurice Malinowski-Dunn, with whom he spent the rest of his life.
Holland is survived by two of his children, Debbie and Scott, and their spouses; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Holland is preceded in death by his first wife, Libbie; and his second wife, Maurice; and his oldest son, Robert.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.