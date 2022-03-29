Alice June Burdine, 86, of Sylvan, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 31 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Marvin Weir officiating. Private burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Burdine, the daughter of Jesse and Nevada Easton was born on Feb. 5, 1936, in Reno, Texas.
June graduated from Blossom High School in 1954, where she met the love of her life and husband of 65 years, Jerry Burdine.
She worked as a telephone operator in Gallup, New Mexico for two years, then Westinghouse in Paris until she gave birth to her first child.
June, affectionately known as June June, was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her everything. She was a God fearing woman who raised her family in the church and was responsible for leading many to Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers, Jesse and Harold Easton; and two sisters, Maggie Lee Risinger and Carlene Chennault.
Survivors include three children, Keith Burdine and wife, Saundra, of Paris, Tonya Parsons and husband, Mark, of Rowlett and Karen Sparks and husband, Wade, of Paris; grandchildren, Jordan Burdine and wife, Telyssa Anderson, Haley Parsons Mayhall and husband, Drew, Zachery Horton, Ty Parsons, Ashley Burdine Privette and husband, Boone, Savana Sparks Ashtonand husband, Dillon, Cade Sparks and longtime girlfriend, Payton Eppler; and a great-grandchild, McKinley Mayhall; along with many other close relatives and friends.
The family would like to express a special thank you to her amazing caregivers over the past several years.
Casket bearers will be Zach Horton, Ty Parsons, Cade Sparks, Dillon Ashton, Drew Mayhall and Boone Privette.
