Good morning, Red River Valley!
This weekend's upper high pressure is shifting now to the southeast states as an upper low moves across the Central Plains. The shift will allow deeper moisture in the region, increasing daytime clouds and chances for afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 95. We should see heat index values reach 101 as winds come from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. By tonight, we'll have enough clouds to be partly cloudy as the low falls to around 74.
Tuesday is expected to have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 91. The heat index value will again reach triple-digit territory at 100 degrees. Tuesday night will be similar to tonight: partly cloudy with a low near 75.
Enjoy your Monday!
