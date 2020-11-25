Paris police responded to a theft in the 1200 block of 20th Street N.E. at 3:56 p.m. Tuesday. The complainant said that sometime over the past month, approximately $10,000 worth of building materials have been stolen from the property.
They said the materials were siding, flooring and paint. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
