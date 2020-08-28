Gerald Christopher Queen

Gerald Christopher “Bones” Queen, 66, of Paris, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, in Paris. Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Egner Cemetery in Batesville, Arkansas.
He was born on June 10, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio, a son of Eugene and Jo Ann Benchic Queen. Gerald was an electrician at Kimberly-Clark and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris E. Queen in 2011; son, Bryan Nauman; his parents; and a brother, Rick Queen.
He is survived by children, Kelly Queen, Krystal Queen and Chad Queen; grandchildren, Elaina, Elissa, Aubrey-Anna, Cason, Aurora and Koda; and brothers, Jeff Queen and Tom Queen.
