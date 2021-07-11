Officials at Paris Regional Medical Center have announced revisions to the visitor’s policies at the facility’s Woman & Baby’s unit, effective immediately:
LABOR & DELIVERY
Visitation to Labor & Delivery will be limited to two people per visit, with no exchanging/trading. Visitors will receive a name badge to be worn while in Labor & Delivery.
ANTEPARTUM
Visitors to Antepartum Units will be limited to two visitors per 24 hours, with no exchanging/trading. Visitors will receive a name badge to be worn while in the Antepartum Units.
POSTPARTUM
Postpartum visitation will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Quiet Hours observed 2-4 p.m.
Two visitors are allowed during Quiet Hours with no exchanges.
Only one support person is permitted for overnight stays from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Visitors on the Postpartum Unit generally will not be limited; however, if the number of visitors inhibits the nurse’s ability to provide safe care, excessive visitors will be asked to leave.
Siblings (under age of 16) of the newborn or pediatric patient may visit for one hour per day. Children must be able to wear a mask in common areas and hallways.
GENERAL
We ask that anyone showing any signs of illness please refrain from visiting our vulnerable patient population.
Safety precautions such as self-screening for communicable illness such as COVID-19 and RSV, frequent handwashing and sanitizing, and masking in common areas will be required of all visitors.
Social distancing will be enforced in waiting area with limited seating.
“We are excited to take one more step toward business as usual and look forward to welcoming more loved ones into our units,” said Savannah Abbott, director of marketing for PRMC. “We will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in our community and region and will revise policies and procedures as needed. We greatly appreciate your support and cooperation.”
