The Bogata City Council will discuss purchasing an Municipal Court Records Software module for warrant collections for the city court at Monday evening City Council meeting.
The board will also discuss moving some city employees to full time and awarding the Sanitation Solutions Scholarship.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Bogata Community Center, 201 2nd St. NW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.