A Paris business is bringing an all-new event to downtown in April featuring food, live music, drinks and fun for the family.
South Main Iron will celebrate its third birthday with the first Paris Steak Wars, launching April 10, and a pre-party the evening before on April 9.
Paris Steak Wars will feature up to 20 teams facing off to claim the title for Steak Wars Champ in the community. Spaces to compete are limited, and those interested in registering their four-man team are encouraged to lock in their spot as soon as possible.
Organizers said this event is a prime opportunity to experience downtown Paris with hundreds of other show-goers taking advantage of quality bands, cold beverages, steak tastings, a potato bar and food trucks along with other activities being added daily. This is a family friendly event welcoming all ages.
“We originally announced this event last year but, of course, due to Covid-19 we had to postpone. This year, we’ve made accommodations for that and adapted the outside event to consider everyones safety,” said Kris Estep, director of operations. “With that said, we’re excited to celebrate our third birthday as a downtown business and we’ve got an incredible line-up for the day. With 20 teams competing and more than 500 steaks ready to be served up, you could say, ‘the steaks are high’ when it comes to bringing home the title.”
This year, the Boys & Girls Club of Red River Valley has been selected to benefit from the proceeds of the event. According to the event board, a new nonprofit will be selected each year.
“The event is free to attend, however, one wrist-band purchase will get you access to taste steak from each team as well as the accompanying potato bar,” Estep said. “We’ll have Paris Mobile Bar, live music and several other vendors featured throughout the day.”
Steak Wars is made possible by South Main Iron and Steak Title Sponsor, QualityCare ER. Live coverage will be provided by DeadCat Media, courtesy of LoneStar Ag Credit.
For event information, visit fb.me/e/85bUMgLws. For event information regarding the Pre-Party, visit fb.me/e/doxgCgebb
