The Paris Junior College Board of Regents is expected to host a hearing on the Level IV appeal filed by Heidi Richards when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Founders Room of the Administration Building, 2400 Clarksville St. in Paris.
The agenda also calls for consideration to transfer $2.5 million from the General Operating Fund to the Renewals & Replacement line as of Aug. 31; to vote in a Lamar County Appraisal District Board of Directors election; of the 2022-23 academic calendar; on licensed vocational nurse and associate degree nursing admission criteria; of an associate degree nursing curriculum change; and of 2021-30 student achievement targets for 2020-21.
There’s been increasing confusing over the legality of delta-8, a cannabis derivative that can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures and candy at smoke shops and CBD stores in Texas. While the Texas health department maintains that delta-8 is a controlled substance and is on the state’s list of unlawful drugs, the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, which naturally contains delta-8 and has less than 0.3% THC. In 2019, Texas also legalized hemp growing. Delta-8 retailers believed the substance was as legal to sell as hemp. Delta-8 is legal in Texas for now after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing it. Should delta-8 continue to be legal in Texas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.