The Paris Junior College Board of Regents is expected to host a hearing on the Level IV appeal filed by Heidi Richards when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Founders Room of the Administration Building, 2400 Clarksville St. in Paris.

The agenda also calls for consideration to transfer $2.5 million from the General Operating Fund to the Renewals & Replacement line as of Aug. 31; to vote in a Lamar County Appraisal District Board of Directors election; of the 2022-23 academic calendar; on licensed vocational nurse and associate degree nursing admission criteria; of an associate degree nursing curriculum change; and of 2021-30 student achievement targets for 2020-21.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

