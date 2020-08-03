Tom D. Mallison Jr., of Paris, died peacefully in his sleep of congestive heart failure at Brentwood Terrace Center on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was 101 years old.
He was born in Paris in 1919 as the second child of Tom D. Mallison Sr. and Love Pearson Mallison. The family moved to Dallas and he graduated from Dallas Technical High School. After attending Baylor University for a year, Tom decided to go work in photography. When World War II began, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Army Air Corps as a combat photographer. He flew as a crew member in B-26 bombers and later transferred to a troop carrier wing where he photographed preparations for D-Day in England. He flew into France on gliders on two occasions after D-Day and flew numerous missions in C-47’s over France, Italy and North Africa.
After the war he returned to Dallas and entered the photo-engraving business.
In 1948, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Hendrix. They lived in Dallas until 1977 when they bought the South Main Grocery & Cafe in Paris. They operated the cafe until 1992 when Dorothy passed away after a battle with cancer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his sister, Frances D. Johnson of Arlington; and granddaughters, Paula James and Tracey Bradbury.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane James of Bogata; son, Rodger Mallison of Fort Worth; six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A burial with military honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. For safety reasons, the short service will be in the fresh-air pavilion; friends are encouraged to wear masks and social distance. No visitation will be observed.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Brentwood Terrace for their extremely skilled and loving care of Tom during very difficult times. Likewise, the family thanks the staff and volunteers of the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial for their kind friendship and helping to make the last years of Tom’s life even more meaningful and fulfilling.
Online condolences may be sent to the Mallison family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
