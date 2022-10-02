Elrod copy.jpg

On Tuesday, James Heath Elrod, III, was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole, according to Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young.

“The defendant brutally executed Ronald Hostetler, Jr and Cassie Head by shooting them both in the forehead,” said Young. “After killing them, he concealed their bodies in Hostetler’s house, then stole a car and fled to Oklahoma.”

