Aaron Parker Elementary School Principal Kristin Hughes has announced the following students have achieved academic excellence for the fifth six weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
First-grade: Paislee Bradley, Austin Cox, Chevy Edmonson. Addisyn Felts, Clementine Malone, Gabriel Martin, Jayce Ray and Kamber Urquhart.
Second-grade: Keelie Ashton, Kloe Ashton, Bailea Brannan, Jackson Cahill, Miles Coulter, Shawn Pace and John Scott.
Third-grade: Annie Stutz.
Fourth-grade: Jonathan Brannan and Camila Chappell.
