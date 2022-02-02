Freezing rain this evening will become a wintry mix of precipitation. Potential for significant icing. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Freezing rain this evening will become a wintry mix of precipitation. Potential for significant icing. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
BONHAM — As temperatures in the region were dropping Wednesday ahead of an expected ice storm, Fannin County Judge Randy Moore announced that county offices will be closed to the public Thursday. A determination for Friday closure will be made Thursday, he said.
“Many offices will continue to operate by Zoom or by phone and laptop, and I encourage all departments to be available for public calls,” he said in a news release. “I appreciate all Fannin County employees who continue to serve the public.”
Courts may continue to operate by Zoom, the judge said. For questions, reach out to the respective court. The contact information can be found on the Fannin County website, co.fannin.tx.us.
