BONHAM — As temperatures in the region were dropping Wednesday ahead of an expected ice storm, Fannin County Judge Randy Moore announced that county offices will be closed to the public Thursday. A determination for Friday closure will be made Thursday, he said.

“Many offices will continue to operate by Zoom or by phone and laptop, and I encourage all departments to be available for public calls,” he said in a news release. “I appreciate all Fannin County employees who continue to serve the public.”

Courts may continue to operate by Zoom, the judge said. For questions, reach out to the respective court. The contact information can be found on the Fannin County website, co.fannin.tx.us.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

