Mark Allen Lowry, of Paris Texas, age 67, passed away on April 29, 2021.
Mark was born on Jan. 11, 1954 in Mt. Vernon, Texas, to J.B. and Cletta Bates Lowry.
Mark moved with his family from Sulphur Springs, Texas to Paris, Texas on June 1, 1970 and he graduated from Paris High School in 1972. Mark attended East Texas State University, and he was Finance Manager for Lowry Chevrolet. Mark loved to play tennis and golf as long as he was able. Mark was an animal lover and his dogs would usually accompany him wherever he went.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Letta Lowry Burger and husband, Adam; son, Jason Burress and his wife, Christina; grandchildren, Kate Hines, Klaire Hines, Kason Burger and Luke, Morgan and Emerson Burress; brother, Tim Lowry and wife, De; sisters, Tina Anderson and husband, Mike and Gina Lowry and husband, Chris Morphis; as well as many nephews, nieces, great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion, Carol Holbert and good friends, Lisa and Billy.
Service will be held graveside on Monday, May 3 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Vernon City Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, Texas.
