Douglas Charles Hardin, 64, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Greeley, Colorado on March 19, 1956, to Charles and Joyce Hardin.
He married Diana Lynn Hardin on Aug. 29, 1977 and worked as a mechanic.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Hardin; daughter, Briana Henry and husband, Ryan; grandson, Charles “Charlee” Douglas Henry; sister, Debbie Nelson; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dennis Hardin.
