Paris Regional Medical Center invites all community members to visit their Drug Take Back box in the main lobby of the hospital this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., to safely discard of unused prescription drugs.
The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides a reminder for all to comb through our medicine cabinets and take unused prescription medications to a safe location for disposal to reduce accidental misuse, drug addiction and overdose deaths. According to the DEA website, “9.7 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019,” the majority of these obtained from family and friends, often stored in their medicine cabinets.
“Paris Regional Medical Center is proud to provide this public health service to our community and region,” said Savannah Abbott, PRMC’s director of marketing and communications. “We saw an overwhelming response to the event last year and hope to see many of you October 23. Please park in the front parking lot (facing Loop 286) and enter the hospital through the main doors. To your right, you will see our green drug take back box on the wall. We ask that you do not go to the ER with your items as our box is not located there. Thank you for your partnership in our mission of Making Communities Healthier!”
The Texas Legislature is offering voters a proposed constitutional amendment next year to increase the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes, netting the average homeowner about $176 in savings. Is this a satisfactory reduction in property taxes?
