BONHAM — Fannin County commissioners are scheduled to host a public hearing before Tuesday morning’s regular meeting to hear comments regarding a possible 30 mph speed limit on CR 4945 in Leonard. The hearing will begin at 8:50 a.m. at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St., and it will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 861 0825 7411.
Commissioners will roll over into regular session at 9 a.m., using the same Zoom meeting ID, to proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Fannin County. Tuesday’s agenda also includes possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans; on municipalities participating in the County’s Code Red Program based on municipality population at 67 cents per person; on the purchase of new asset and infrastructure management software from Cartegraph for all county precincts; on the 30 mph speed limit proposal for CR 4945 in Leonard; on an affidavit from the Texas Department of Agriculture confirming the Fiscal Year 2020 grant and expenditure of funds to Tri-County Senior Nutrition of $2,103; on a lease on a Wirtgen WR200 Recycler at a monthly rate of $15,500; and on an order authorizing the sale of fireworks for San Jacinto Day, from April 16-21.
