FEB. 2 to FEB. 4
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Jan. 3
7:27 to 7:38 p.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
First Responder-Paris
Feb. 2
7:18 to 7:40 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
2:06 to 2:47 p.m., 1365 23rd St. SE.
3:12 to 3:33 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
3:16 to 3:26 p.m., 6540 Lamar Ave.
5:45 to 6:04 p.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
11:26 to 11:44 p.m., 2451 W. Austin St.
Feb. 3
4:10 to 4:36 a.m., 4045 Wood Hollow.
6:39 to 6:56 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
1:40 to 1:56 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
2:08 to 2:16 p.m., 609 BTW/PHA.
3:07 to 3:20 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
4:59 to 5:32 p.m., 10449 FR 195.
6:54 to 7:09 p.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
7:47 to 8 p.m., 1310 W. Campbell St.
Jan. 4
12:26 to 12:41 a.m., 397 3rd St. NW.
4:43 to 5:30 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
5:49 to 6:08 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
