Leonard H. Melton

Leonard H. (Buddy) Melton passed away from this life to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at his home after a long battle with Heart Disease.
He was born on March 18, 1947 in McKinney, Texas. He was the son of Dub and Addie Melton. He married Margaret Sue McClinton in March of 1968. He served in the Army from 1966 to 1968 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He also served in the Army Reserve and the local DAV.
Buddy served his Lord faithfully until his health started declining. He was a member of Springlake Baptist Church.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leo Alexander and Glen Beers; and one sister, Margaret O’bier.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret of 52 years; one son, Paul Melton and wife, Patricia, of Rochester, Minnesota; one daughter, Donna Melton Trapp and husband, Chad, of Hugo, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Rebecca Williams and Zach Pugh, of Carrollton, Texas, Chris and Grace Melton, of Rochester, Minnesota, Katherine Trapp, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma and Samantha Trapp, of Hugo, Oklahoma; three great-grandchildren, William, Nathaniel and Hunter, of Carrollton, Texas; two brothers, Larry Alexander and wife, Nancy, Edward Alexander and wife, Peggy, all from Plainview, Texas; and one sister, Norma Sue Taylor and husband, Leland, of Mt. Pleasant, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Manuel Cruz, of Advanced Heart Care, for the love and care he has shown him and our family over the last 20 years.
Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home with services on Friday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. in the Bright-Holland Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Family requests that due to COVID, masks be worn. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
