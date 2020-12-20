Higgins Elementary Principal Lori Malone has announced the first six weeks honor roll for the 2020-21 school year.
First-grade: Sean Acevedo, Adalynn Adam, Brystol Addy, Cooper Armstrong, Nada Barbee, Anderson Barnes, Aspen Baxter, Ryker Bratton, Saxon Brown, Eli Browning, Ashlynn Byrd, Hailynn Calhoun, Case Cannon, Isabelle Collar, Penelope Daniel, Maggie Daniels, Millie Darnell, Henley Dodson, Acen Earthman, Elodie Easton, Da’Niyah Embry, Rosalie Fields, Kimball Fuller, Jaeger Glenn, Rhyker Gonzales, Gauge Gunn, Austin Haggerty, Sara Harris, Canyon Jumper, Olive Key, Lauren London, Benjamin Lopez, Kenzie Lumbert, Charlie McDowell, Blake McMikel, Ilyianna Melton, Tucker Milby, Makinley Moreland, Charlotte Morrison, Preston Nance, James Nesrsta, Harper Nguyen, Camila Paissan, Mauro Paissan, Paisley Passmore, Jesus Perez-Turrubiartes, Legacy Porter, Mariflor Ramirez, Gracelynn Russell, Brooklyn Shay-Rodgers, Case Sheridan, Cayden Sikes, Gracie Smith, River Smith, Elicia Somers, Max Spangler, Kaydence Stephens, Derek Stevenson, Tilly Stewart, Gracelynn Temple, Marissa Torres, McKenzie Torres, Yareli Torres, Klae Tran, Kobey Tyler and Azariah Underwood.
