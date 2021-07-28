Funeral services for 44 year old, Mrs. Consuelo R. Childs, of Clarksville, Texas, who went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 26, 2021 in Paris Regional Medical Center, Paris, Texas will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St, Clarksville, Texas, with the Rev. Harold Massey officiating. Interment will be in Reed Cemetery, Clarksville, Texas. Viewing will be on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel.
Please wear a mask for protection.
Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
