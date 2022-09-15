After no one from the public spoke at hearings earlier this week, Paris City Council passed a 2022-23 tax rate of 44.178 cents per $100 valuation to support an operational budget of $48.4 million.
Action on the budget came Monday night with the City Council setting the tax rate at a special Tuesday meeting to comply with state budget and tax rate passage requirements. Both the tax rate and new budget go into effect Oct. 1.
The tax rate is down a penny from the 45.373 rate in 2021 and complies with the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019 that restricts maintenance and operations spending increases of 3.5% a year.
Although the tax rate is down, property owners can expect to pay more in taxes because of increased property values. The proposed tax rate will cost the owner of a $100,000 house $443 a year in property taxes.
The operational budget of $48.4 million includes $17.6 million in the general fund, $1.3 million the Airport Fund, $18.3 million in the Water and Sewer Fund and $1.3 million in the Sanitation fund.with an overall budget of $64.3 million to include the operational budget plus special purpose funds.
The budget includes the addition of two new employees, pay raises for staff and a number of capital improvements. City employees receive a 2% cost of living raise. New employees include a second animal control officer and a community outreach officer for the police department tasked to identify, manage, coordinate and maintain relationships with the community.
Also included in the proposed budget are funds for a restroom facility at Farmers’ Market, the demolition of the Belford Apartment building, a downtown eyesore, and an initial study for the removal of asbestos for the remaining portions of the Grand Theater as well as funds to support a grant application for sidewalks on 1st SE Street.
At the Monday meeting, the City Council approved local attorney Basel J. Musharbash as a contract prosecutor for Paris Municipal Court with a contracted rate of $100 per hour for the part-time position.
A Paris High School graduate, Musharbash graduated from the George Washington University Law School in 2018 after attending the University of Texas at Dallas where he graduated as cum laude in political science in 2014.
In other action, the City Council approved an application for a bullet-resistant shield grant offered by the Governor’s Office, which will provide ballistic shields for every patrol car and approved evaluation instruments to use for the evaluation of the city manager, the city attorney and the municipal judge.
The City Council took no action after a brief executive session to discuss financial information from a business prospect and to consider a possible economic incentive.
