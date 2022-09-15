Paris City Hall Stock

Paris City Hall

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

After no one from the public spoke at hearings earlier this week, Paris City Council passed a 2022-23 tax rate of 44.178 cents per $100 valuation to support an operational budget of $48.4 million.

Action on the budget came Monday night with the City Council setting the tax rate at a special Tuesday meeting to comply with state budget and tax rate passage requirements. Both the tax rate and new budget go into effect Oct. 1.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.