Trisha Ann Boner, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas.
She was born on April 12, 1990 in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Tammy Renee' Braudaway.
Trisha was a CNA and the mother of two beautiful children, Amber and Aiden.
She is survived by her maternal grandmother, Pat Braudaway, of Paris, Texas; her two children, Amber Lyn and Aiden Gage Boner; aunt and uncle Bobbie Jo (Doedoe) and Gary Whisen; and her husband, Christopher Bradley Boner.
Funeral services were held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Wood-Haggard Funeral Home-Deport at 2 p.m. The family received friends on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
