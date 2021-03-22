There's a good chance the Red River Valley will see strong to severe storms this evening and overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Thunderstorms are expected to get started this afternoon west of the region, then march eastward, bringing with them the potential for damaging winds and large hail, NWS meteorologists said.
"The better chance for strong to severe storms will accompany an eastward moving cold front this evening," meteorologist Patricia Sanchez wrote in forecast discussion. "There is a low chance for a brief tornado associated with any bowing segments of the line."
Weather models show storms should impact the Interstate 35 are between 7 and 10 p.m. before moving into the Red River Valley between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Once storms exit the region, the sun should come out. Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 71. A second bout of storms is expected Wednesday evening, although any strong to severe storm development is expected to remain south of the Red River Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.