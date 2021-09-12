DETROIT — The Detroit ISD Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the high school library at 110 E. Garner St.
Trustees have a number of items on the agenda including: considering approval of budget amendment for American Rescue Plan Retention Stipend for Head Start Staff and approval of the 2021-22 Head Start TTA plan, considering approval for participation in the 2021-22 Child and Adult Care Food program and an update on the Covid-19 by Cady Wolf, the school nurse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.