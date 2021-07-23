Police stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of Tudor Street at 7:01 a.m. Thursday for not displaying a front license plate. The driver, 31-year-old Daniel Dakota Walker, of Powderly, was found to have several outstanding warrants including a parole violation warrant and a warrant for assault.
During the inventory of the vehicle, over 2 grams of suspected cocaine was found inside the vehicle. While being booked, Walker was found to be in possession of more suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, suspected Xanax and suspected ecstasy.
Walker was additionally charged with two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Walker was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Campbell man faces firearm, drug charges
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 4:07 a.m. Thursday for an expired registration. The driver, 46-year-old David Lee Simpson, of Campbell, was found to be in possession of suspected tetrahydrocannabinol wax and a pistol.
Simpson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying a weapon. Simpson was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stop leads to drug possession charge
Amanda Jayme Ashworth, 29, of Paris, was stopped in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 3:59 a.m. Friday. During the stop, she was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Lamar County.
During the arrest, Ashworth was found to be in possession of less than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 94 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday.
