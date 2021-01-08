Donald Wayne Lewis

Donald Wayne “Don” Lewis, 82, of Blossom, went to be with his Lord on Jan. 7, 2021, after a lengthy battle of renal failure and heart disease.
He was born on March 26, 1938, to Willie “Bill” and Bessie Burrow Lewis.
He married the love of his life, Wanda Lou Dodds on Aug.t 14, 1957, together they raised four daughters.
Don was a painter by profession. He was especially known for his love of cars. Don loved to paint and restore cars and street rods. He was also known to paint a house or even a tractor or two. Don served several years with Tex-Pak Freight and was known to all his customers as the “Freightman”.
His parents; his wife of 59 years, Wanda Lou Dodds Lewis; and a brother, Mackie Lewis preceded him in death.
Don was of the Methodist faith. He taught his daughters by example and felt teaching them to become independent and productive in life was important. Don believed in hard work and was very proud of his “girls” and quick to brag about them.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna Perry and husband, Dale, Andrea Parris and husband, Tom, Barbara Wooley and husband, Marion, Beth Petty and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Staci Wooley, Dana Phillips and husband, Chesley, Daria Parks and husband, Tim, Christopher Parris and wife, Randa, Chelsea Parris, Hope Jeffers and husband, John, Cade Petty and wife, Ashlyn and Taylor Wright and husband, Luke; great-grandchildren, Haley and Dalton Phillips, Alyssa Parks, Reese, Maebry and Lennon Parris, Shelton and Sophia Wooley, Jag Jeffers, Knox and Rush Petty, Beckett and baby girl, Kolter (due in April of 2021) Wright; one brother, Larry Lewis; one sister-in-law, Cheryl Bills and husband, James; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of dear friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
