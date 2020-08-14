Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Paris Junior College has been offering registration for the fall semester online and by phone for several months. While remote registration continues, PJC has reopened some buildings to the public and is offering on-campus one-and-done registration events starting Saturday. Fall classes begin Sept. 8.
Registration begins Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at all locations. Other one-and-done registration dates include: Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the PJC-Greenville Center at 6500 Monty Stratton Parkway from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center at 1135 Loop 301 East from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 20, in the Rheudasil Learning Center from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Paris at 2400 Clarksville St.
Visitors will go through an entry checkpoint to have their temperature taken and be signed in. Face masks are required and they must cover the nose and mouth at all times while inside to protect the safety of PJC students, faculty and staff. In Paris, the entry checkpoint is located off Collegiate Street (east side of campus).
For information, visit parisjc.edu, email pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu, or call 903-782-0425 in Paris, 903-933-4545 in Greenville, or 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs.
