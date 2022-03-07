At 11:28 p.m. Saturday, Paris police responded to a stabbing that had occurred in the 400 block of 15th Street NW. The complainant reported their girlfriend’s daughter had been in an altercation earlier in the evening and when the complainant went to confront the other parties in the altercation, an argument ensued and he was stabbed. The complainant later sought medical treatment. The incident is under investigation.
‘Spoofed’ number makes fake stabbing report
Paris police responded to a call of a stabbing in the 700 block of 33rd Street SE at 5:47 p.m. Friday. Officers made contact with two people in the residence and found that no one had been injured. The complainants believe someone “spoofed” their telephone number and called in a false report.
The incident is under investigation.
Avery man jailed on parole violation warrant
Paris police arrested a 38-year-old Avery man at 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of North Main Street. He was arrested on a parole violation warrant and was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man reports robbing, assault
Paris police responded to a robbery in the 100 block of East Price Street at 7:55 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported he was walking to the store when he was assaulted by several people and was robbed of his money and clothes. The officers were not able to locate the suspects. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 222 calls for service and arrested three people during the weekend.
