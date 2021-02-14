Paris ISD students received checks recently for their winning entries in the annual Lamar County Soil and Water Conservation District Poster and Essay Contest. All winning essays and posters have been submitted for judging at the regional level.
In the essay contest, Paris High School seniors Sidney Frierson and McKenzie Carlton won first and second place respectively in the ages 14 to 18 division and received $150 and $80. Justiss Elementary School third-grade students Addyson Horton, Brian Chesshire, Anna Echols, Xzarian Else, fourth-grade students Nirvana Jackson, Any’ah Gaines, Sage Roberts, Maite Rangel, and Abigail Aguilar all placed in the 13 and under division and each received $15.
In the poster contest, Aikin fourth-grade student Reed Hartman was chosen as the first place winner, Crockett fifth-grade student Philip Reyes was chosen as the second place winner and Justiss fourth-grade student Arianna Gonzalez was chosen as the third place winner of the fourth through sixth grade contest. They received $80, $50, and $30 respectively. Justiss third-grade students Keily Sanchez placed first and Anna Echols placed third in the second through third grade contest. Sanchez received $50 and Echols received $20.
This year’s essay and poster theme was “Healthy Forests = Healthy Communities.”
