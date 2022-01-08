Ashton Ray Smallwood, 18, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family has scheduled private memorial services. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Ashton was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas on Feb. 20, 2003.
He attended Paris High School and graduated from Travis School of Choice in 2021. Ashton was full of life and never met a stranger. He loved his family, fiancé, friends and his van. He was always concerned with the well-being of others. Ashton will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his mother, Jesseca McGlasson and Ben Wheeler; his father, Jeremy Smallwood; fiancé, Nathalie Ramirez; grandparents, Joann McGlasson, Jack McGlasson and Charlotte Wheeler; siblings, Sophie Smallwood, Oliver Smallwood, Molly Wheeler and Jesse Wheeler; uncles, Shawn McGlasson and Eric McGlasson; along with a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, in the spirit of Ashton’s giving nature, the family requests that memorials be made to City Square, P. O. Box 6431, Paris, TX 75461.
